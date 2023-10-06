"Shook the building": No survivors in plane crash behind Chilliwack motel

Fire crews were on the scene of a plane crash behind a Chilliwack motel on Friday afternoon near the 8100 block of Young Road, and three people have been confirmed dead.

BC RCMP said the BC Coroners Service is investigating and that the scene is contained. There were no other reported injuries or risks to the public in the area.

A witness told Daily Hive they heard a plane go really low over the Elements Casino Chilliwack near Young Road and Olds Drive.

They went to look and saw a plane tail sticking up behind a motel, the Chilliwack Motor Inn.

The crash occurred sometime after 2 pm on Friday.

“Someone said there are three people in the plane,” the witness continued.

They said the top of the building shook when the plane went overhead.

“It went through the trees that are beside the casino where the road comes into the casino. It went through those trees, but I don’t think it hit the motel.” The witness said the plane crashed just inches away from the motel.

“I saw two firetrucks going by,” they added.

“Two air ambulance helicopters were launched but called off before reaching the scene. No patients were transported to hospital,” BCEHS told Daily Hive.



Daily Hive has contacted Chilliwack Fire and Chilliwack Airport for more information.