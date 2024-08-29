These are the homes you can get for under $500K in each province

Finding affordable homes in Canada isn’t that easy nowadays.

According to a recent report from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), the average price of a home went up significantly this year.

The actual (not seasonally adjusted) national average home price in March 2024 was $698,530, up 2% from March 2023.

In January, CREA said this national average was $659,395, up 7.6% from January 2023.

This means from January to March this year, buying a home became $39,135 pricier.

While this may be discouraging for a lot of prospective home buyers, there’s still hope. With one in five Canadians considering buying a home in 2024, it’ll be helpful to see what’s out there.

Daily Hive scoured through the listings so you don’t have to, and we can confirm there are homes for sale that aren’t $1 million.

These are the types of homes you can get for under $500,000 in each province.

British Columbia

At just under $500,000, this charming rancher could be the perfect starter home.

It boasts three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms and is situated near a shopping plaza, soccer field, and schools.

Besides an updated heat pump, air conditioning, and fireplace insert, you’ll also be able to take advantage of a spacious back deck.

Alberta

For under half a million dollars, this house offers a lot. It’s a fully finished three-bedroom home with over 2,000 square feet of living space, including central AC.

It comes with a basement that has a rec room, wet bar, and lots of space for a big screen.

Outside, the house boasts a covered and elevated deck and a multipurpose gazebo. It backs onto one of the town’s biggest parks with a playground, soccer field, basketball court, and more.

Saskatchewan

If you have a big family and want to live peacefully away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this 10-acre property in Saskatchewan could be perfect for you.

The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, a spacious living room, and a dining area. If you love to cook, there’s a large kitchen with ample storage space and newer stainless steel appliances.

The backyard will be fun for the kids, boasting a wrap-around deck, concrete firepit, and an in-ground swimming pool.

Manitoba

This home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is fully upgraded.

According to the listing, the two-storey house offers an open-concept design finished with nine-foot ceilings, luxury laminate floors, a custom fireplace centre, and a custom shaker kitchen.

There’s also extra income potential with a basement designed to accommodate a secondary suite with a private side entrance.

Ontario

This home in Ontario features three bedrooms, two full baths, a spacious family room, and the potential to make extra income from a separate suite.

The listing says it strikes the perfect balance between modern upgrades and classic mid-century charm, perfect for anyone who loves to add their personal touches.

It’s also in a prime location, as it is walking distance from Quinte West Marina, downtown Trenton, shopping and schools.

Quebec

For under $500,000, you can own this charming “Swiss”-style property in Quebec.

With its cathedral ceilings, wood fireplace, and spacious family room, you’ll always feel like you’re on a cottage getaway.

It also features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and over 16,000 square feet of land with a forested area.

Newfoundland

If you’ve ever visited St. John’s and were charmed by the colourful row houses, you could live in one for well under $500,000.

This home is situated on one of the city’s most iconic blocks, within walking distance of shops, pubs, the harbour, and Signal Hill.

Besides the welcoming, bright yellow on the exterior, the interior is just as inviting, with an open-concept living and kitchen area, three bedrooms, and two baths.

Just off the kitchen is access to the backyard that’s perfect for entertaining in the summer.

Prince Edward Island

If you want to live out your Anne of Green Gables fantasy, this home is well under $500,000 and is the perfect place to do it.

The secluded character home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, beautiful wood floors, and high ceilings. It also boasts a spacious covered deck.

Although it’s definitely lived a full life, the kitchen, roof paint, and UV light water system have been updated.

The location is great, too — it is just minutes from beautiful beaches, Mill River Resort, and a golf course.

Nova Scotia

This 1.46-acre property includes four bedrooms and one bathroom.

It boasts a detached garage, a second large outbuilding, and a pool.

The listing describes it as a “rare find,” especially since it’s going for under $500,000.

New Brunswick

This four-bedroom, three-bedroom bath house is perfect for a big family.

At just under $500,000, you’ll get lots of storage space, a three-season sunroom, and a suite with its own separate entrance that you could rent out if you want.

Outside, you’ll find plenty of gardening space and a storage shed that could be used as a workshop.