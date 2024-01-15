These are the homes $1M can get you in each Canadian province

Affordable homes in Canada are hard to come by nowadays, and they won’t get cheaper any time soon.

According to a recent report by Royal LePage, Canadians can expect to see a 5.5% increase in prices towards the end of this year — compared with prices in 2023.

With one in five Canadians considering buying a home in 2024, it’ll be helpful to see what’s out there.

Daily Hive scoured through the listings, so you don’t have to. This time around, we set a budget of $1 million. Whether you have the funds, or not, it’s interesting to see what that much money can buy.

These are the types of homes $1 million can get you in each Canadian province.

British Columbia

Unsurprisingly, $1 million isn’t enough to get you a fully detached home in BC, but this three-storey townhouse isn’t too shabby.

The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms and is located in what the listing describes as “one of the most sought-after and family-oriented communities” of Burke Mountain.

It boasts high ceilings and an open-concept main floor with a gourmet kitchen. Upstairs you’ll find two large bedrooms with ensuites and closets, and a balcony overlooking your private, fenced backyard.

Your cars won’t be cold in the double tandem garage, and there’s extra parking on the driveway for visitors.

Alberta

Turns out $1 million can get you a home with some cool amenities in Edmonton.

This property offers 1,864 square feet of living space with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The open-concept main floor features a large kitchen with a granite island that seats five. And for formal dinners, the dining room is accented with a built-in wine cabinet.

Giant windows give you a view of the backyard, which boasts a fire pit and a hot tub.

The primary bedroom is tucked away at the back of the home and includes a luxurious ensuite with a slipper soaker tub and oversized shower. It also features an enviable walk-in closet with an adjacent laundry room.

The cherry on top is a fully developed basement with a home theatre, two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and a family room.

The listing says some of the extra perks are heated floors, a water softener, central air, an oversized heated triple-car garage, and $32,000 worth of solar panels.

Saskatchewan

If you have $1 million to spend in Saskatchewan, it’ll go a long way. This house in Regina has lots of space for a big family with five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

If you love going on road trips it even comes with a massive driveway complete with RV parking.

Inside there’s a massive kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a built-in coffee machine, and below that, a wine fridge. The open-concept floor plan opens up into a spacious living room and dining area.

Upstairs, the enormous primary bedroom features a two-sided fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a five-piece ensuite.

The basement boasts a fully finished wet bar and home theatre room, and if you get bored with that, there’s also the enormous backyard with two patios and a courtyard in between.

Manitoba

A million dollars can apparently get you a house and over 10 acres of land in Manitoba.

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home comes with 10.38 acres of land that the listing says you can subdivide and develop.

The house features a spacious kitchen that opens into the living room and dining room, and garden doors to your deck.

Upstairs, all three bedrooms have their own ensuites and built-in office nooks. The basement boasts a rec room, gym room, a fourth bedroom, and storage space.

You’ll also get a massive barn with its own stables, floor drain, heating source, and full bachelor suite on the second floor.

Ontario

This condo in Toronto has a $1 million view of the CN Tower.

It’s rare being able to find a detached home in the major Canadian city for under a million, so this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo will just have to do. It’s located in the infamous ICE condos, so be warned (if you know, you know).

The unit is on the 60th floor with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout for panoramic views of the city skyline.

The location is great if you’re a city dweller, within walking distance to the entertainment district, waterfront, and Rogers Centre.

Quebec

Trust Montréal to have cute and stylish bungalows available for a cool $1 million.

It may look small, but this property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a finished basement.

The main floor is bright and spacious with an open-concept kitchen, living room, and dining room bathed in light thanks to plenty of windows.

There’s also plenty of outdoor space with a large, private terrace, perfect for summer barbecues.

Newfoundland

Apparently, $1 million can get you an idyllic bungalow situated on 2.7 acres of private property by the water in Newfoundland and Labrador.

With access to Millers Pond, you get your own private dock to enjoy boating, fishing, and swimming.

It features three plus one bedrooms and four bathrooms, located on the main floor and in the basement.

The interior is spacious with a massive kitchen that opens into the living room and dining room.

The backyard will make you feel like you’re on vacation with a veranda and fire pit, perfect for watching the sunset with a glass of wine.

Prince Edward Island

For close to $1 million, you can own a charming sustainable living and hobby farm located on 19 acres of “regenerating farmland” along the river Clyde.

According to the listing, the land has an established organic garden, orchard, perennial fruit crops, and a greenhouse.

The inside is just as unique as the outside. The three-storey, Victorian-style house features three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and a walk-out basement with an in-law suite. Perfect for the multigenerational family.

Nova Scotia

Got $1 million to spend in Halifax? You can nab yourself a modern two-storey home.

The house includes four plus one bedrooms and five bathrooms.

“The open-concept main floor seamlessly connects the spacious living and dining areas, creating an ideal space for entertaining,” reads the listing.

It also features a fully finished basement, including a rec room and space for a wet bar.

New Brunswick

You can get a massive home by the river for close to $1 million in New Brunswick.

The four-bedroom, three-bath property is situated on an acre of tree land. The fenced-in backyard features a heated in-ground pool, a fish pond, and an entertainment deck.

Inside, you’ll find a spacious living area with views of the water and a climate-controlled cedar wine cellar in the basement.