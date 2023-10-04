These are the most expensive homes for sale in Canada (PHOTOS)

For most Canadians, starter homes already feel out of reach, so affording a dream home may be out of the question.

While the average national home price dipped slightly to $650,140 in August, Canada has been experiencing a housing crisis for a while, and a recent report says it will take years to restore affordability in the country.

There is no better example of the exorbitant price of homes in Canada than the most luxurious mega-mansions on the market right now.

In a recent report, Point2Homes ranked these “capital L luxury” homes by price, and the findings will make you feel pretty broke.

“Capital-L Luxury is all about the features and amenities we need to read about in order to believe,” reads the report.

“’Grand foyer with elevator and a stunning staircase,’ ‘a private, world class 9-hole par-3 golf course,’ ‘an infinity pool heated year-round,’ ‘equestrian facilities, a lighted tennis court, and a floating boat dock.'”

Leave it to your imagination, and these mansions will probably have it.

If you want a glimpse at what you could afford if you won the lottery, these are the most expensive homes for sale in each province in Canada.

British Columbia

Price: $59,800,000

Address: 4838 Belmont Avenue, Vancouver, BC

Square Footage: 12,410 square feet

Features: Five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, open plan living room, dining room and family room with access to 1,404 sq ft patio, rooftop deck with fireplace to enjoy the panoramic views of water, mountain and city, and more

Ontario

Price: $34,981,778

Address: 1 Bloor Street ST W #8000, Toronto, ON

Square Footage: 8,758 square feet

Features: Six plus two bedrooms, eight bathrooms, onsite concierge, an infinity pool heated year-round, a garden terrace, a gym, guarded entry, and more

Québec

Price: $29,000,000

Address: 730 Chem. Thomas-Robert, Lac-Tremblant-Nord, QC

Square Footage: 18,880 square feet

Features: Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, gated 700-metre private road flowing through 52 acres of untouched forests leading to the residence, perched above a cliff overlooking the most sought-after resort of the north-east, and more

Alberta

Price: $13,950,000

Address: 24314 Meadow Drive, Rural Rocky View County, AB

Square Footage: 7,336 square feet

Features: Seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, the landscape is a seamless combination of natural forest, the golf course, numerous water features as well as professionally fabricated and maintained gardens, and more

Nova Scotia

Price: $7,200,000

Address: 6944 Armview Avenue, Halifax, NS

Lot Size: 0.189 acres

Features: Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling tinted windows offering unobstructed views that frame the scenery like living artwork, floating staircase, double-sided fireplace, wine room with gorgeous stone and glass wall, and more

Newfoundland and Labrador

Price: $5,950,000

Address: 51 Windy Cove Lane, St John’s, NL

Square Footage: 17,234 square feet

Features: Five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, beautiful park-like oasis, full of ornamental and native trees, shrubs and flowers, recently upgraded walking trails, two freshwater ponds with bridges and a soothing waterfall, two fireplaces, a walk-in closet, a private balcony overlooking the gardens, and more

Manitoba

Price: $5,500,000

Address: 1 Kerslake Drive, Winnipeg, MB

Square Footage: 7,750 square feet

Features: Four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, indoor pool, a hot tub/plunge pool, bar with wine station and grill, a full bath with steam and sauna, and more

Saskatchewan

Price: $4,199,900

Address: 9 Cherry Lane, Riverside Estates, SK

Square Footage: 4,552 square feet

Features: Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, found at the end of the cul-de-sac with stunning panoramic views of the South Saskatchewan River & the 17th hole of Riverside Golf & Country Club, and more

Prince Edward Island

Price: $3,250,000

Address: 1367 Mill River East Road, Mill River East, PEI

Square Footage: 12,997 square feet

Features: Five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, panoramic waterfront views, state-of-the-art geothermal system ICF walls and foundation, and more

New Brunswick

Price: $2,999,999

Address: 1367 Mill River East Road, Mill River East, PEI

Lot Dimensions: 3.2 acres

Features: Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, stunning waterfront views, inviting in-ground pool, accompanied by a convenient cabana, large lit, activity court for croquet, bocce, badminton, with artificial turf for low maintenance, and more

You can see the full list with prices below.

Would you shell out tens of millions of dollars for these homes?