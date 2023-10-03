Shared shower access leads to a legal fight in roommate rental dispute

The broken promise of a shared shower in a rental situation led to one roommate suing the other, claiming that the listing was misrepresented in a legal dispute.

Tara Morshedizadeh sued Chaesun Lim because she claimed that Lim told her the room she was renting came with a private bathroom.

Subsequently, after moving in, Morshedizadeh claimed that Lim’s partner told her that a person living in a trailer on the property would be sharing the shower.

In a BC Civil Resolution Tribunal hearing, Morshedizadeh claimed $1,000 in reimbursement for paid rent and $500 for the damage deposit return.

In response to Morshedizadeh’s claim, Lim suggested the bathroom was private but that the renter decided to move out immediately despite assurances that no one else would use it.

Morshedizadeh agreed to rent a room from Lim in December 2022. Upon moving in on January 1, both parties confirmed that the bathroom was private, with that specific rental feature being an essential component of the agreement.

Due to the mix-up between Lim and her partner and Morshedizadeh, the tribunal agreed that LIm fundamentally breached the agreement.

“I find that because of this fundamental breach, the applicant was entitled to move out immediately and seek damages,” said the tribunal.

“I find the applicant reasonably relied on the respondent’s partner’s information that the bathroom would be shared and ended the roommate arrangement by moving out.”

This roommate dispute over a shower was a straightforward case for the tribunal to decide in Morshedizadeh’s favour, awarding her the total $1,500 she claimed plus an additional $70.53 for pre-judgment interest.