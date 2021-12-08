One person in hospital after Surrey RCMP dealt with "barricaded male inside a residence"

Update: Surrey RCMP says the Emergency Response Team has taken the male into custody without incident. He was “apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to local hospital.”

Mounties in Surrey had been dealing with an ongoing incident where a man barricaded himself inside a home.

Surrey RCMP say they received a call around 8:40 am on Wednesday for reports of a disturbance at a home near 141 Street and 114a Avenue.

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team was called in to assist with the investigation.

According to an email from Surrey RCMP, the public was asked to avoid this area until further notice. As a precaution some residences in the immediate vicinity were evacuated.