Vancouver women attacked by man at bar while on vacation in Mexico

Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of assault and photos of injuries.

A Vancouver woman was beaten so badly by a stranger while on vacation in Mexico that she can’t fly home, according to friends who are raising money for her emergency surgery.

Jamie Coutts was out with her girlfriends in Playa del Carmen this week when a man began “pestering” the group at a bar, according to her GoFundMe page. The girls told him to leave them alone, but the man became violent.

He allegedly hit Coutts’ friend in the jaw before running to attack Coutts herself. Both women were knocked unconscious, and Coutts woke up covered in blood inside a taxi with a Mexican woman who told her she was taking them to the hospital.

Coutts’ nose is broken in multiple places, her tooth is broken, and there’s a huge cut near her eye.

Coutts needs to stay in Mexico for emergency surgery because the inside of her nose is at risk of collapsing, according to her GoFundMe page. She travelled without insurance, not thinking she’d be attacked by a stranger.

“Jamie is a beautiful young amazing girl and will do anything for those she loves. Please show some love and help her get through this insanely tough time,” friend Saturn Rose wrote on the online fundraiser.

So far, $21,000 has been donated to help Coutts, surpassing the campaign’s $20,000 goal.

Another of Coutt’s friends alleged on social media that it was another Canadian who attacked them — a professional boxer from Toronto.

Quintana Roo’s attorney general tweeted that a foreign professional boxer, Peter N, was arrested outside a bar for his potential involvement in extreme violence against two women, also foreign.

cerca de un bar en el municipio de Solidaridad y será presentado ante el juez de control que lo requiere. (2/2) — Fiscalía General QR (@FGEQuintanaRoo) December 8, 2021

Global Affairs Canada would not confirm the aggressor was Canadian, only that the two victims were Canadians.

“Consular officials are aware that two Canadian citizens were victims of an assault in Playa del Carmen. Consular officials in Mexico are in contact with the individuals and are providing consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be provided,” spokesperson Jason Kung said.

Daily Hive has reached out to two of Coutts’ friends for further comment.

Coutts previously spoke out about being stalked in Vancouver

Coutts’ name may be familiar to some because she was followed by a stranger in downtown Vancouver earlier this year and shared video of the frightening incident.

The man followed her for several blocks, and Coutts escaped by sitting down at a skate park and asking some skateboarders for help.

The man was later arrested for assaulting another woman and spent one day in jail before being placed on probation for a year.