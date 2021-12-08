No detour available: Stretch of Highway 1 closed over downed power line
A section of Highway 1 has been closed to drivers with no alternate route available.
DriveBC tweeted that on Wednesday morning, just before 6:45 am, a mudslide occurred approximately 2 km south of Hells Gate tunnel.
It was later discovered that the closure was caused by downed BC Hydro power lines, rather than a mudslide.
While crews are currently on scene, there is no detour available and currently no estimated time of reopening.
CORRECTION – #BCHwy1 closed approximately 2km south of #HellsGate Tunnel due to downed @BCHydro lines. Crews are on scene, assessment in progress. No detour available, no estimated time of reopening.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 8, 2021
The closure is in both directions between Anderson River Mainline and Thomas Road.
More information in the closure, as well as additional updates, can be found on the Drive BC website.