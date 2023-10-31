Holocaust education becoming mandatory for BC high school students

Next year, it will be a requirement for high school students to learn about the Holocaust, the province said Monday evening.

This announcement from Premier David Eby and the BC government comes amid a rise in antisemitism and following the terrorist attacks in Israel, the province said.

“Combatting this kind of hate begins with learning from the darkest parts of our history, so the same horrors are never repeated. That’s why we are working with the Jewish community to make sure learning about the Holocaust becomes a requirement for all high school students,” Premier Eby said.

Students will learn about this genocide at an event at the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver.

“While many students learn about the Holocaust, there is more work to do to ensure all students graduate with an understanding about this topic,” the province added in a statement.

The province added that according to a Liberation75 study last year, a third of North American students surveyed believe the Holocaust was either exaggerated or fabricated.

“The provincial government is committed to broadening the scope of the required Grade 10 social studies curriculum. This will ensure that when learning about discriminatory policies and injustices in Canada and around the world, all students in B.C. will also learn about the Holocaust,” the province said.

The requirement will take effect in the next school year, which will allow for consultation and development with the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre, the Jewish community and education partners.

Additions to the Grade 10 social studies curriculum will be considered to reflect the diversity and history of BC.

“This includes more learning on topics such as the destruction of Hogan’s Alley, Japanese internment and discrimination against other culturally diverse groups such as Muslim, East-Asian, Black and South-Asian communities,” the provincial statement reads.

“Conversations with stakeholders will happen over the next year to ensure the provincial government is moving forward together with partners and communities.”