6 last-minute holiday escapes from YVR for $500 or less roundtrip

We’re getting closer to Christmas and New Year’s, often referred to as the most wonderful time of the year.

But for those without big holiday plans or with some unexpected time off from work, spending lazy days sitting around dark and dreary Vancouver is hardly appealing.

We’ve rounded up some last-minute flights out of Vancouver International Airport for those who’d rather soak up some sun than stay home waiting for Santa.

Flair, West Jet, and Air Canada are all offering direct roundtrip flights to LA for less than $300 this month. Check out our guide for inspo on what to do.

Get your tan on in Arizona with a direct flight to Phoenix this December. The iconic state has a ton to offer and mild temperatures in winter.

Soak up some Golden Gate Bridge magic this holiday season with a (relatively) affordable roundtrip flight. Rent a car and add a trip down the California coast for added awe-factor.

Disney World for Christmas, anyone? Get down to the Sunshine State nonstop with Lynx for $377 — if you can pack just a personal item.

Flights are a bargain to get right up to the coast of South America and enjoy the holidays from the tropical island of Aruba. Be warned, the trips are long and include two stops.

Another long flight with two stops, but you can get to Jamaica for less than $500 before Christmas.