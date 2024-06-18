The Boston Celtics secured their 18th NBA Championship with a dominant win against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

And while the players were elated to touch the Larry O’Brien Trophy, they had to wait their turn, giving the Celtics’ owners a chance to hoist it first.

The moment the Celtics received the Larry O’Brien trophy 🏆#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/X91wbtHZkX — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2024

Despite the odd nature of not letting the players, who left their collective blood, sweat, and tears on the court to win, be the ones to lift their well-earned hardware first, this is how it’s always worked in the NBA — and the NFL and MLB for that matter.

On the other hand, the NHL does things a little differently, allowing the winning team’s captain to hoist the Stanley Cup and pass it around to their teammates. With that in mind, sports fans have begun to take notice.

Other departments that hockey arguably has the edge in include the post-series handshake line and the trophy’s overall grandeur, with the Stanley Cup weighing 35 pounds and dating back to 1892.

Taking to X, many hockey enthusiasts are pointing out how much better the NHL’s championship ceremony is than the NBA’s.

“Hockey and soccer do it right. The [trophies] are awarded to the players first,” TSN’s Cabbie Richards posted Monday night.

Hockey and soccer do it right. The 🏆🏆 are awarded to the players first. Probably missing some other leagues/sports, but you get my point. pic.twitter.com/cxg49XoKiU — Cabbie Richards (@Cabbie) June 18, 2024

Echoing the same point was Ian Cameron of The Ice Guys.

“Stanley Cup in the NHL is still the only trophy in major North American pro sports where it first gets handed to a player on the winning team instead of a rich owner suit,” he wrote.

Stanley Cup in the NHL is still the only trophy in major North American pro sports where it first gets handed to a player on the winning team instead of a rich owner suit and not just any player but the captain! NFL, NBA and MLB could all learn something from that! — Ian Cameron (@bobanobets) June 18, 2024

Other X users jumped in on the conversation too. One argued that the special moment should be about the players above all else.

Can someone explain to me why the NBA, NFL and MLB present the trophy to the owners first??? Yeah they own the teams, but who gives a shit about them?? Imagine the Stanley Cup being handed to the owner first. In that moment it’s all about the players! — Krka11 (@Krka111) June 18, 2024

Another called the NBA’s tradition lame, pointing out that even the National Lacrosse League has a better championship ceremony.

The NBA trophy presentation is hella lame. Stanley Cup is a MUCH better trophy, and it’s handed to a player first and not the owner. Even the NLL does it right. — Assistant Dude (@AssistantDude) June 18, 2024

However, some hockey fans are tired of the yearly comparisons altogether.

hockey fans cannot get through another sport’s trophy presentation without saying “well the one thing hockey DOES get right is giving the trophy to the players before owners” and the thing is….. we are right every time — meg ✨ (@meggo1532) June 18, 2024

No matter where they stand, though, sports fans may not have to wait long to witness the annual Cup lift.

With the way the Stanley Cup Final has been mirroring the NBA Finals so far, the Florida Panthers — who are up 3-1 against the Edmonton Oilers — can very well get the job done tonight at Amerant Bank Arena.

If that’s the case, we suggest the NBA’s decision-makers tune in to the end of the game and take some notes.