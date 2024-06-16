Donald Trump is cheering against the Oilers in the final

A former United States president has entered the Stanley Cup Final but isn’t cheering for the Edmonton Oilers.

The highly controversial Donald Trump has made his allegiance known in this series with a post to Truth Social in the first period of last night’s Game 4. In the post, the newly convicted politician boasted about the Florida Panthers and urged them to finish off the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup.

It was truly a bizarre moment for Oilers fans.

Trump also sort of complimented the Oilers as well, calling them “very good” and expressing surprise that the Panthers were able to build up a 3-0 series lead against them. Nonetheless, it seems like Edmonton fans are fine with Trump entering the series on the side of Florida.

The prevailing thought is that Trump’s endorsement is acting like the kiss of death to the Panthers as the Oilers opened up a massive 8-1 victory after he sent out the post.

Trump needs to post for Canada to get a W — Ryguy ⛵ (@krooner500) June 16, 2024

Everything he touches. — Paula Weston 🌻 (@paulacweston) June 16, 2024

he cant stop losing!! — Keits (Prime) (@TheKeits) June 16, 2024

LET’S FUCKING GO, CANADA! — Professor Ramses (@ProfessorRamses) June 16, 2024

Reverse Midas touch. — Contempt for the conmen (@AIntransigence) June 16, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAH!! Donald.

He didn’t bother to watch the whole thing. — Patricia Dryburgh (@Drybur2Patricia) June 16, 2024

It shouldn’t be surprising that the divisive ex-president has thrown his support behind the team from Florida. Despite being born in New York City, the 78-year-old Trump spends most of his time at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Considering that Trump is prepped to enter his third federal election in November, it’s no wonder he is supporting the American team over the Canadian one in the Stanley Cup Final.

However, it is worth mentioning that Oilers captain Connor McDavid once dressed up as Trump for Halloween early in his career.

I can't see how Trump can cheer against the #Oilers in the final after McDavid impersonated him on Halloween way back in 2017 pic.twitter.com/NPkgoC3dfN — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) June 16, 2024

If the results of a Trump endorsement are the same as in Game 4, then Oilers fans will hope to see the ex-president tweet a few more times about the Panthers before this series ends.