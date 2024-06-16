SportsHockeyOilers

Donald Trump is cheering against the Oilers in the final

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Jun 16 2024, 3:58 pm
Donald Trump is cheering against the Oilers in the final
Donald Trump/Shutterstock | Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

A former United States president has entered the Stanley Cup Final but isn’t cheering for the Edmonton Oilers.

The highly controversial Donald Trump has made his allegiance known in this series with a post to Truth Social in the first period of last night’s Game 4. In the post, the newly convicted politician boasted about the Florida Panthers and urged them to finish off the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup.

It was truly a bizarre moment for Oilers fans.

Trump also sort of complimented the Oilers as well, calling them “very good” and expressing surprise that the Panthers were able to build up a 3-0 series lead against them. Nonetheless, it seems like Edmonton fans are fine with Trump entering the series on the side of Florida.

The prevailing thought is that Trump’s endorsement is acting like the kiss of death to the Panthers as the Oilers opened up a massive 8-1 victory after he sent out the post.

It shouldn’t be surprising that the divisive ex-president has thrown his support behind the team from Florida. Despite being born in New York City, the 78-year-old Trump spends most of his time at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Considering that Trump is prepped to enter his third federal election in November, it’s no wonder he is supporting the American team over the Canadian one in the Stanley Cup Final.

However, it is worth mentioning that Oilers captain Connor McDavid once dressed up as Trump for Halloween early in his career.

If the results of a Trump endorsement are the same as in Game 4, then Oilers fans will hope to see the ex-president tweet a few more times about the Panthers before this series ends.

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop