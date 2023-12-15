Four major sponsors reunite with Hockey Canada ahead of World Juniors

Team Canada announced its roster for the 2024 World Junior Championship. But the biggest names joining the team this year aren’t the new players, but returning advertisers.

What happened: Tim Hortons, Esso, and Telus have all reinstated their partnerships with Hockey Canada ahead of this year’s World Juniors. Last year, ads for the brands — which are part of Hockey Canada’s highest sponsorship tier — were absent from the tournament.

Catch-up: Sponsors and the federal government froze Hockey Canada funding after news that the organization had used funds to settle sexual assault lawsuits involving its players. Execs testified before the House of Commons and the entire board ended up resigning.

The feds eventually reinstated funding this April after meeting three mandated conditions. Equipment brand Bauer also reinstated its paused sponsorship.

You might also like: Hockey Canada reveals final roster for World Juniors

Sweden names three Canucks prospects to World Juniors team

Top Canadiens prospect invited to Canada's World Juniors camp

Why it matters: Sponsors are responsible for the majority of Hockey Canada’s funding, with the body missing out on $23.5 million last year due to the pauses. By returning, brands have given a vote of confidence that Hockey Canada put in the work to change its toxic culture.

This year, Hockey Canada released an action plan, including the implementation of a system for tracking and reporting complaints and mandatory training sessions about sexual violence and consent for all national-level coaches, players, and trainers.

Yes, but: Not all brands have come back. Major sponsors Nike, Canadian Tire, and Hankook Tire permanently severed ties with Hockey Canada and have no plans to return. Meanwhile, Scotiabank has confirmed it’s only funding women’s hockey programming.

Big picture: Hockey Canada likely won’t be the last sports body to face a reckoning. The feds are launching a commission next year into abuse in national sports organizations.

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.