Hockey Canada reveals final roster for World Juniors

The final decision is in for the Team Canada roster at the upcoming 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Hockey Canada released its 22-man roster this afternoon, which features 12 forwards, seven defencemen, and three goaltenders.

Of the 22 players on Team Canada’s roster, three are prospects of Canadian NHL teams in Owen Beck, Easton Cowan, and Fraser Minten.

Beck was selected 33rd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2022. The 19-year-old centreman is having a fantastic season in the OHL with the Peterborough Petes. Through 25 games, he has a team-leading 16 goals and 30 points.

Both Cowan and Minten are a part of the Maple Leafs organization. Cowan was selected 28th overall by the Leafs in the 2023 draft, and currently has 12 goals and 39 points in just 23 games with the London Knights of the OHL. Minten was selected 38th overall by the Leafs in 2022, and was able to play in four NHL games this season. Since returning to the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL, he has two goals and five points through six outings.

Canada will be looking to win their third-straight Gold Medal at this tournament, as well as their fourth in the past five years. Doing so won’t be easy, as they have just one returning player, that being Beck, who was brought into last year’s tournament as an injury replacement.

While winning Gold may not be a slam dunk for Canada like it has been in year’s past, this roster is loaded with talent. One player in particular to keep an eye on is Macklin Celebrini, who is projected to be the first overall pick at the 2024 draft. Not only is he playing college hockey for Boston University at just 17 years old, he is dominating with 10 goals and 25 points through 15 games.

Hosted in Gothenburg, Sweden, this year’s tournament is set to get underway on December 26th, and will continue through January 5th. Year after year, this tournament seems to deliver some of the best hockey for viewers to tune into, and that is expected to once again be the case this time around.