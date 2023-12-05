Top Canadiens prospect invited to Canada's World Juniors camp

Montreal Canadiens fans cheering for Canada at the World Juniors this year may be rooting for one player in particular.

Today, Hockey Canada announced its 30-player selection camp roster for the upcoming 2024 World Juniors, and Canadiens prospect Owen Beck is on the list.

Montreal already got a glimpse of the centre last season, when he made his Habs debut and suited up for a game against the Ottawa Senators back in January.

This year, he’s been lighting it up in the OHL with the Peterborough Petes, netting 15 goals and 25 points in 23 games.

As one of the league’s most dynamic forwards, there’s a good chance Beck, drafted 33rd overall back in 2022, impresses at Canada’s upcoming training sessions.

Camp is scheduled for December 10-13 in Oakville, Ontario, while the World Juniors will run from December 26 to January 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Canada’s first matchup comes on Boxing Day when it takes on Finland at 5:30 am PT/8:30 am ET.

Here’s the full roster:

Name Hometown Team NHL Draft Goaltenders Domenic DiVincentiis Bolton, ON North Bay (OHL) WPG 2022 (7/207) Scott Ratzlaff Irma, AB Seattle (WHL) BUF 2023 (5/141) Mathis Rousseau Boisbriand, QC Halifax (LHJMQ) 2024 Draft Samuel St-Hilaire St-Elzeard-de-Beauce, QC Sherbrooke (LHJMQ) 2024 Draft Defence Oliver Bonk Ottawa, ON London (OHL) PHI 2023 (1/22) Michael Buchinger Markham, ON Guelph (OHL) STL 2022 (3/88) Jorian Donovan Richmond, ON Brantford (OHL) OTT 2022 (5/136) Jake Furlong Upper Tantallon, NS Halifax (LHJMQ) SJS 2022 (5/140) Maveric Lamoureux Hawkesbury, ON Drummondville (LHJMQ) ARI 2022 (1/29) Tristan Luneau Victoriaville, QC Gatineau (LHJMQ) ANA 2022 (2/53) Denton Mateychuk Dominion City, MB Moose Jaw (WHL) CBJ 2022 (1/12) Tanner Molendyk McBride, BC Saskatoon (WHL) NSH 2023 (1/24) Ty Nelson Toronto, ON North Bay (OHL) SEA 2022 (3/68) Noah Warren Montréal, QC Victoriaville (LHJMQ) ANA 2022 (2/42) Forwards Owen Allard Ottawa, ON Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) 2024 Draft Denver Barkey Newmarket, ON London (OHL) PHI 2023 (3/95) Owen Beck Port Hope, ON Peterborough (OHL) MTL 2022 (2/33) Macklin Celebrini Vancouver, BC Boston University (HE) 2024 Draft Easton Cowan Mount Brydges, ON London (OHL) TOR 2023 (1/28) Nate Danielson Red Deer, AB Brandon (WHL) DET 2023 (1/9) Jordan Dumais Montréal, Que. Halifax (LHJMQ) CBJ 2022 (3/96) Jagger Firkus Irma, AB Moose Jaw (WHL) SEA 2022 (2/35) Conor Geekie Strathclair, MB Wenatchee (WHL) ARI 2022 (1/11) Paul Ludwinski Pickering, ON Kingston (OHL) CHI 2022 (2/39) Fraser Minten Vancouver, BC Saskatoon (WHL) TOR 2022 (2/38) Carson Rehkopf Vaughan, ON Kitchener (OHL) SEA 2023 (2/50) Matthew Savoie St. Albert, Alta. Wenatchee (WHL) BUF 2022 (1/9) Markus Vidicek Kirkland, QC Halifax (LHJMQ) 2024 Draft Matthew Wood Nanaimo, BC University of Connecticut (HE) NSH 2023 (1/15) Brayden Yager Saskatoon, SK Moose Jaw (WHL) PIT 2023 (1/14)

Other Habs prospects on the radar for the upcoming World Juniors include Flilip Mesar (Slovakia), Lane Hutson (USA), and Jacob Fowler (USA).