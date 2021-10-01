After sailing a distance of 10,500 miles from Halifax, the new HMCS Harry DeWolf arrived Friday morning at the Burrard Drydock Pier, located on the Lonsdale waterfront in North Vancouver City.

This was a momentous arrival, as the vessel — the lead war ship of the namesake class of offshore patrol vessels — had just completed the journey through the arduous Northwest Passage.

It was the first time a vessel in the country’s navy had completed the route since 1954, according to the Royal Canadian Navy.

HMCS Harry DeWolf, measuring 340 ft (103.6 m) in length and with a beam of 62 ft (19 m), was launched from a Halifax shipyard in September 2018, and then commissioned on June 26, 2021.

The federal government ordered a total of six of these new class of vessels for the navy, which have the strategic ability to traverse thick arctic ice and operate longer at sea. One vessel is undergoing sea trials, and three others are in various stages of construction.

An additional two vessels with slight design differences are planned for the Canadian Coast Guard.

These vessels, first ordered in 2011, are part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) of replacing aging and outdated vessels, and improving the country’s ability to defend its arctic and maritime sovereignty.

North Vancouver’s Seaspan also holds a multi-billion dollar contract under the NSS to construct non-combative vessels, including a Polar Icebreaker.

HMCS Harry DeWolf will remain docked at the Burrard Drydock Pier until Sunday. No public tours will be offered due to health safety precautions, but the public is welcome to walk the pier and view the vessel’s exterior.