13 companies hiring over 112 positions in Vancouver this November

Even as 2022 draws to a close, the hiring never stops. If you’re looking for a job with better pay, better perks, or even just a chance to change things up, then you’re in the right place.

Even if you’re happy where you are, it’s good to see who’s hiring and get the lay of the land to stay ready for your next career move, whenever it comes!

Here are some companies looking for top talent in Vancouver this month:

Companies hiring in Vancouver

Evolution is a developer and provider of fully integrated B2B Live Casino solutions headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has evolved the gaming industry by designing and hosting the world’s most streamed, interactive casino tables and slots. Today, they employ more than 16,000 people in its state-of-the-art studios and engineering hubs across Europe and North America. In 2018, they opened their first studio in Vancouver to serve the British Columbia Lottery Corporation and other Canadian provinces. Fluent in English, French, Chinese Mandarin, Japanese, Korean or Vietnamese? Join them to enjoy a fun and unique career ahead! Jobs: Both of Evolution’s studios in Canada are looking for energetic individuals to join their team of Card Shufflers and Game Show Host/Game Presenters/Customer Service who are fluent in English, French, Japanese, Korean or Chinese Mandarin. They are also offering fantastic opportunities for an HR Generalist and Talent Acquisition Team Lead to join their growing Human Resources team.

Perks: Paid training Paid breaks and vacations Extended health and benefits plan Competitive remuneration that includes tips and monthly performance bonuses Great career growth opportunities Free and unlimited access to a digital learning platform with over a thousand eBooks, audio learning and online courses Complimentary snacks, beverages, TV entertainment and games in the breakroom Employee Assistance Program with professional assistance and confidential help available 24/7 Located near public transit Diverse and inclusive work environment

More: You can find out more about Evolution and learn more about the job openings in its Canada studios on its career page.



More: You can find out more about Evolution and learn more about the job openings in its Canada studios on its career page.

: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry. Jobs : Givex is currently hiring a Field Service Technician.

Perks: You'll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.

More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally. More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

Makeship is a crowdfunding platform that provides a new, innovative way for content creators to connect with their global fanbase, build their brand and turn their passions into products. Through collaborations with creators, Makeship enables the design, creation and distribution of limited edition custom products — like Plushies. Jobs : Makeship is currently hiring a Junior Illustrator, Business Development Rep, Data Engineer.

Makeship is currently hiring a Junior Illustrator, Business Development Rep, Data Engineer. Perks: Makeship is headquartered in Vancouver but is a 100% remote team. Wherever you are located — they want to work with you. Makeship offers stellar health and dental benefits, flexible working hours, paid time off every calendar year, mental health and wellness days, a WFH allowance and more!

Makeship is headquartered in Vancouver but is a 100% remote team. Wherever you are located — they want to work with you. Makeship offers stellar health and dental benefits, flexible working hours, paid time off every calendar year, mental health and wellness days, a WFH allowance and more! More: You can learn more about Makeship and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

Founded in 1931, the Vancouver Art Gallery is recognized as one of North America’s most innovative visual arts institutions. The Gallery’s ground-breaking exhibitions, extensive public programs, and emphasis on advancing scholarship all focus on historical and contemporary art from British Columbia and around the world. The Association operates a museum located in downtown Vancouver on the unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl̓ilwətaɁɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) nations. Jobs : Current openings include Project Manager, Head of Major Gifts: Community and Learning, Director of Curatorial Programs, and an Accounts Payable Administrator.

Current openings include Project Manager, Head of Major Gifts: Community and Learning, Director of Curatorial Programs, and an Accounts Payable Administrator. Perks: Employees will receive extended health and dental insurance, 20 days of vacations, monthly days off in lieu, and unlimited access to the Gallery including private tours of the exhibitions from curators and more.

Employees will receive extended health and dental insurance, 20 days of vacations, monthly days off in lieu, and unlimited access to the Gallery including private tours of the exhibitions from curators and more. More: You can learn more about the Vancouver Art Gallery and its open positions, visit the career page.

Founded in 2014, VoPay is a financial technology company that enables businesses to provide transparent and simple payment solutions. VoPay’s Fintech-as-a-Service platform allows companies to embed financial services and payment capabilities into their existing applications, products, or services through a single API. Trusted by enterprises across all industries, VoPay has over 12,000 North American financial institutions within its network and continues to grow. Jobs : VoPay is currently hiring an L3 Support Engineer + Integration Support, Senior-Back End Engineer, Partnerships Manager, Account Executive- FinTech, and Client Success Manager).

VoPay is currently hiring an L3 Support Engineer + Integration Support, Senior-Back End Engineer, Partnerships Manager, Account Executive- FinTech, and Client Success Manager). Perks: With a competitive salary, great extended health insurance and dental benefits, and a location near transit and the city’s best restaurants, VoPay offers a great working environment. The kitchen is well stocked with snacks and the company hosts weekly lunches, social events and lunch and learns. Professional development is encouraged within VoPay’s employee group, and employees are provided with a budget for professional development.

With a competitive salary, great extended health insurance and dental benefits, and a location near transit and the city’s best restaurants, VoPay offers a great working environment. The kitchen is well stocked with snacks and the company hosts weekly lunches, social events and lunch and learns. Professional development is encouraged within VoPay’s employee group, and employees are provided with a budget for professional development. More: Visit VoPay’s careers webpage to learn more about current job openings and what it’s like to work at VoPay!

Construction, Design, and Integrity are things that they know best at Orion Construction. With a team that has design-build experience in excess of four million square feet of light industrial and commercial construction, they are well-equipped to provide creative solutions to just about any project that customers may require. Job: Development Manager.

Development Manager. Perks: A highly competitive salary of $100k+, negotiable based on skill and experience and a package that includes group health and dental benefits, opportunities for a corporate bonus, 20 vacation days on joining, relocation assistance for the right candidate, company cell phone provided, opportunities for professional growth and career progression.

A highly competitive salary of $100k+, negotiable based on skill and experience and a package that includes group health and dental benefits, opportunities for a corporate bonus, 20 vacation days on joining, relocation assistance for the right candidate, company cell phone provided, opportunities for professional growth and career progression. More: To apply for this position, visit here.

Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active uniques and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit. Jobs : Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada, including Client Partner, Mid-Market, Senior Sales Manager, Mid-Market, Senior Backend Engineer, Compute, Director of Engineering, and Platform, among 31 more.

Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada, including Client Partner, Mid-Market, Senior Sales Manager, Mid-Market, Senior Backend Engineer, Compute, Director of Engineering, and Platform, among 31 more. Perks: Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. It has flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. Here’s what you can expect: Comprehensive health benefits Flexible unlimited vacation days Monthly global wellness days Family planning stipends and services Four+ months paid parental leave Personal & professional development stipends Paid Volunteer time off Workspace & home office stipends

Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. It has flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. Here’s what you can expect: More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit Reddit’s career page.

Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs. Jobs : Product Manager, Payroll – Remote, Knowledge Management Associate – Remote, and additional positions.

Product Manager, Payroll – Remote, Knowledge Management Associate – Remote, and additional positions. Perks: The newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! They’re a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

The newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! They’re a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy. More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.