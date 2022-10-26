Air Canada is hiring flight attendants and you don't need a degree

Are you considering a career shift that allows you to travel more?

Well, you may just be in luck because you don’t even need a degree for the latest Air Canada posting for flight attendants.

If you’re passionate about travel and consider yourself a welcoming host, you could be fit to represent Canada in the airline industry.

You are qualified to apply as long as you are at least 18 years or older and hold a valid Canadian Passport that allows travel to all countries served by the airline.

Those brought on board will be expected to commit to a full-time seven-week Air Canada Flight Attendant training program in Toronto or Vancouver.

The hourly wage for this position is $28.85, but trainees will be paid a lower rate during the training.

“We are growing with permanent positions open at our base in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver,” the job description reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Canada (@aircanada)



New hires will also need to relocate to a Canadian base.

Applicants are given a heads-up that the job has a highly flexible work schedule, so it’s usual to have irregular working hours. Those flexible and available mornings, evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays are encouraged to apply.

People who fluently speak English and French, as well as Japanese, Italian, German, Hebrew, Greek, or Thai are preferred.

“Every trip our customers take is special, and that starts and ends with attracting the best people to our team,” the posting reads.



Air Canada medical standards must be met in order to qualify for the role, including COVID-19 vaccination.

To find out more about the posting visit Air Canada’s career page.