Cypress Mountain holding job fair to hire dozens of ski season staff

Cypress Mountain is hiring for dozens of positions for the upcoming ski season, and they’re hosting a job fair next week to fill them.

The West Vancouver ski resort offers competitive wages and an end-of-season bonus to staff who stay through spring. In addition, staff are eligible for a free season pass, free ski or snowboard lessons, free shuttle rides up the mountain, discounts on food and rentals, and discounts at other ski resorts in BC.

The job fair is happening at the WorkBC North Vancouver office on November 3 from 2 to 5 pm. Applicants should register online for an in-person interview time slot during the fair hours.

Here are some of the open positions available by department:

Base operations

Car parker/snow shoveler

Ticket checker

Team coordinator

Supervisor

Building maintenance

Janitor

Busser

Supervisor

Food and beverage

Food counter attendant

Line cook

Dishwasher

Cashier

Server

Bar manager

Guest services

Frontline sales agent

Communications specialist

Ticket office cashier

Lift operations

Lift attendant

Lift mechanic helper (overnight shift)

Rentals and repairs

Rental technician

Rental cashier

Equipment repair tech

Terrain park

Attendant/builder

Nordic food and beverage at Hollyburn Lodge

Attendant/cashier

Supervisor

Nordic guest services

Frontline sales/ticket cashier/ski school specialist

Nordic maintenance

car parker/snow shoveler/building maintenance

Nordic rentals

Rental technician/cashier

Nordic ski school

Cross country instructor

Snowshoe guide

Base area host

Tube park

Attendant

Can’t make the job fair? Not to worry. Cypress also hosts weekly drop-in interviews at the WorkBC offices downtown (2nd floor of 1256 Granville Street on Tuesdays) and on the North Shore (#106-980 West 1st Street on Fridays)

Daily Hive has reached out to Cypress Mountain for more details on wages and will update this article when we hear back.

What: North Shore ski resort Cypress Mountain is looking for staff for the upcoming ski and snowboard season

When: Thursday, November 3

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: WorkBC North Vancouver Office – Unit 106 at 980 West 1st Street