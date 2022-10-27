Cypress Mountain holding job fair to hire dozens of ski season staff

Cypress Mountain is hiring for dozens of positions for the upcoming ski season, and they’re hosting a job fair next week to fill them.
The West Vancouver ski resort offers competitive wages and an end-of-season bonus to staff who stay through spring. In addition, staff are eligible for a free season pass, free ski or snowboard lessons, free shuttle rides up the mountain, discounts on food and rentals, and discounts at other ski resorts in BC.
The job fair is happening at the WorkBC North Vancouver office on November 3 from 2 to 5 pm. Applicants should register online for an in-person interview time slot during the fair hours.
Here are some of the open positions available by department:
Base operations
- Car parker/snow shoveler
- Ticket checker
- Team coordinator
- Supervisor
Building maintenance
- Janitor
- Busser
- Supervisor
Food and beverage
- Food counter attendant
- Line cook
- Dishwasher
- Cashier
- Server
- Bar manager
Guest services
- Frontline sales agent
- Communications specialist
- Ticket office cashier
Lift operations
- Lift attendant
- Lift mechanic helper (overnight shift)
Rentals and repairs
- Rental technician
- Rental cashier
- Equipment repair tech
Terrain park
- Attendant/builder
Nordic food and beverage at Hollyburn Lodge
- Attendant/cashier
- Supervisor
Nordic guest services
- Frontline sales/ticket cashier/ski school specialist
Nordic maintenance
- car parker/snow shoveler/building maintenance
Nordic rentals
- Rental technician/cashier
Nordic ski school
- Cross country instructor
- Snowshoe guide
- Base area host
Tube park
- Attendant
Can’t make the job fair? Not to worry. Cypress also hosts weekly drop-in interviews at the WorkBC offices downtown (2nd floor of 1256 Granville Street on Tuesdays) and on the North Shore (#106-980 West 1st Street on Fridays)
Daily Hive has reached out to Cypress Mountain for more details on wages and will update this article when we hear back.
Cypress Mountain Pre-Season Job Fair
What: North Shore ski resort Cypress Mountain is looking for staff for the upcoming ski and snowboard season
When: Thursday, November 3
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: WorkBC North Vancouver Office – Unit 106 at 980 West 1st Street