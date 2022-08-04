Looking for a job change? Richmond’s Lansdowne Centre will soon be seeing a lot of resumes at their upcoming job fair on August 19.

The Career Resource Fair will provide Amazon, Walmart, Fairchild Media Group, T&T Supermarket, HomeSense, and Winners an avenue to speak with and collect applications of potential employees, with more than 100 jobs up for grabs.

It comes in light of a country-wide labour shortage which is seeing more and more employers desperate for staff. According to Statistics Canada’s latest data, the unemployment-to-job vacancy ratio is at an all-time low and that’s being seen everywhere, especially BC.

“We know a lot of businesses are looking for staff as we head into the fall and the busy holiday season, so we want to do something to bring local job seekers and employers together,” said Bronwyn Bailey, marketing manager at Lansdowne Centre.

Bailey said this event will be a great opportunity for people looking for their first job or their next career move.

You can drop off your resumes in the Kiosk Court in Lansdowne Centre between noon and 5 pm on August 19.