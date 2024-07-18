12 hikes near Vancouver for all 12 months of the year

Hiking is the gift that keeps on giving all year long in Metro Vancouver.

We pay so much money to live near these beautiful mountains, but sometimes it can be challenging to choose the right hike for the conditions. You don’t want to be caught out in the snow at high elevations in spring or battling too many flies as summer starts.

We have a guide for a hike you can do every month of the year, so you can take advantage of the nature at our doorstep all 365 days of the year.

Please note: It’s important to always check local weather conditions before heading out on a hike, bring essential safety items, and file a trip plan with someone you trust who can alert authorities if you don’t return in time.

July: Panorama Ridge

You’ll need all the daylight you can get to trek this 30-kilometre trail in just one day. It leads to some seriously stunning views, though. Remember to reserve a day-use pass for Garibaldi Provincial Park, wear solid footwear, and consider hiking poles for the final rocky ascent.

Distance: 30 kilometres

Time: 11 hours

Difficulty: Difficult

August: Wedgemount Lake

This is peak hiking season — you’ve been training since spring, and your cardio is great. Now is the time to try a challenging one like Wedgemount Lake. This route is gruelling. Eight hours of steep ascent and descent. Even those with injury-free knees would benefit from hiking poles. The glacier lake at the top is worth every drop of sweat.

Distance: 12 kilometres

Time: Eight hours

Difficulty: Very difficult

September: Mount Seymour

This hike is above the ski resort on the tallest of the three ski-able North Shore mountains. The flies can be brutal in spring, but by September, they should have settled down. The trail begins in the forest before revealing a stunning view of the coastal mountains and downtown Vancouver.

The first pump makes for a great four-hour half-day hike, or do all three peaks for a challenging full-day adventure.

Distance: 9 kilometres (first pump)

Time: Four hours (first pump)

Difficulty: Intermediate

October: Eagle Bluffs

This month is really your last opportunity to hike the North Shore mountains before the snow flies. Try Eagle Bluffs in Cypress Provincial Park for a stunning view of Howe Sound.

Distance: 9 kilometres

Time: Four hours

Difficulty: Intermediate

November: Norvan Falls

November rains should fill the waterfall at the end of this trail with water, making it a spectacular reward after three hours of hiking. The route is in the forest and fairly sheltered, too, keeping you from getting too drenched.

Distance: 14 kilometres

Time: Five hours roundtrip

Difficulty: Intermediate

December: Quarry Rock

This popular hike is packed during the summer months, but winter may thin the crowds enough to enjoy it. As always, don’t forget a celebratory snack at one of Deep Cove’s cafes or restaurants.

Distance: 4 kilometres

Time: 1.5 hours

Difficulty: Easy

January: Foreshore Trail (Wreck Beach Trail 7)

Take in beautiful views of Pacific Spirit Park, walk through tall grass, and finish at Wreck Beach to watch an early sunset before grabbing some food on the west side.

Distance: 2 kilometres

Time: One hour

Difficulty: Easy

February: Lynn Canyon

This close-to-home gem has everything you could want to brighten up a February day. There’s emerald water, tall trees, and an awe-inspiring suspension bridge.

Distance: 5 kilometres (Thirty Foot Pool Loop)

Time: Two hours

Difficulty: Easy

March: Mount Thom

This trail in the Fraser Valley brings you to a lovely view of farm fields, lakes, and mountains, with some charming benches for breaks along the way.

Distance: 10 kilometres

Time: Three hours roundtrip

Difficulty: Intermediate

April: Murrin Loop

This relatively low-elevation trail along the Sea to Sky Highway can remain snow-free even when the alpine is full of powder. But remember, if there’s snow in the city, there will be snow here, too, so plan accordingly.

Distance: About 2.5 kilometres

Time: Two hours roundtrip

Difficulty: Intermediate

May: Tunnel Bluffs

It’s hard to say the most difficult part of this hike. It’s either getting a parking spot at the notoriously cramped trailhead or the steep incline right as you begin. The intense cardio at the beginning is worth it as you traverse log bridges and end with a jaw-dropping view of Howe Sound.

Distance: 12 kilometres

Time: Four hours roundtrip

Difficulty: Intermediate

June: Stawamus Chief

The stairs on this one give the Grouse Grind a run for its money, but luckily, the elevation is low enough to enjoy a snow-free trek even when the North Shore mountains may feel closer to ski season. Try the First Peak for the quickest reward, or gun for the second or third for a less crowded experience. Getting to the top here involves climbing ladders and using chains to navigate crevasses.

Distance: 5 km (roundtrip)

Time: 4 hours

Difficulty: Intermediate