Search is on for hiker who went missing after reaching top of BC mountain

The search is on for a hiker from Vancouver who went missing after reaching the top of a BC mountain, only leaving behind his black Honda Civic.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue (LBSAR) has shared some information about Michael Tu, a 29-year-old Asian male who Squamish RCMP believes went missing after he reached the top of Mount Harvey in the Lions Bay Area just before 11 am.

LBSAR, a volunteer search and rescue team primarily operating between Horseshoe Bay and Porteau Cove, shared the post about the missing hiker on its Facebook page.

Squamish RCMP adds that he left his black four-door Honda Civic with a BC licence plate in a parking lot near Lions Bay School and that the car remains on site.

RCMP has also released a description and some pictures of Tu.

Tu is 29 years old with a fair complexion and short black hair. He has brown eyes, is 172 cm tall, weighs 55 kg and has a slim build.

When he was last seen, Tu wore a red North Face jacket, grey and green pants and a black backpack.

Squamish RCMP hopes anyone with information about Tu will call 604-892-6100.

Daily Hive has reached out to Squamish RCMP for more information.