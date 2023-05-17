North Vancouver man plans daring Grouse Grind feat for late friend

John Gill with his dear friend and a shot of him training. (Submitted)

A man from North Vancouver is planning a daring Grouse Grind feat, and the torment he plans to endure is for a good cause.

Daily Hive recently heard from John Gill, who plans on taking on an endurance challenge as a fundraising effort on June 3.

“I plan to climb the Grouse Grind 10 times carrying a 50lb bag. The current record on the GG is 19 times in a day, but to my knowledge, no one has attempted anywhere near 10 carrying additional weight,” he told Daily Hive.

He also explained why he plans on enduring this pain.

A dear friend of Gill’s, Namgya, passed away from cancer in Kathmandu, Nepal, last year. Earlier that year, Gill and Namgya climbed Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world.

On his GoFundMe page, Gill explains that before Namgya passed, he said his biggest fear was that his two daughters, Tashi and Yangkeela, wouldn’t be able to continue their education.

“It costs upwards of 2,000 USD per year for his youngest, Yangkeela’s education. A cost made significantly more difficult without Namgya’s income.”

Gill also wants to raise awareness about the “back-breaking work” Sherpas undertake on Himalayan expeditions.

Namgya spent many years carrying heavy loads up the world’s highest mountains.

“In solidarity for the Sherpas and the incredible work they do, I’ll be carrying a 50lb (22.5kg) bag the whole time during my climb, which I expect will take 16 hours. However, I’ll be at low elevation on a well-maintained trail with a gondola – a far cry from the risky conditions the Sherpas work in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Gill (@coastmountaineer)

The most Gill has done so far is five grinds back-to-back with a 50 lb bag, which was “incredibly tough.”

To support and follow along with Gill, click here.