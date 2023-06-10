Residents have been sharing alarming footage of a massive fire in Maple Ridge’s downtown area that started late Friday night.

Videos and photos online show huge flames that turned the evening sky a bright orange.

In a tweet, the City of Maple Ridge stated, “Fire Crews responded to [a] large fire last night at Brown Avenue and Edge Street. The fire is under control — crews remain on scene.”

Fire Crews responded to large fire last night at Brown Ave & Edge St. The fire is under control – crews remain on scene. Impacted residents are asked to go to the Reception Centre at Greg Moore Youth Centre (11925 Haney Place) to register with Emergency Social Services. pic.twitter.com/7RI9IU8CM0 — City of Maple Ridge (@YourMapleRidge) June 10, 2023

Online, people warned others to avoid the area.

FIRE: There is a large fire, looks like multiple buildings, currently burning in Maple Ridge. Avoid the area of 224th and Dewdney. — Glenn Spencer (@Nadshots) June 10, 2023

According to one Twitter user, the fire was visible from blocks away and shot embers into the sky.

One last video that was recorded. The embers and ash dusting the whole surrounding area. Transformers flashing. Lots of police and firetrucks on scene. #mapleridge @DailyHiveVan @CityNewsVAN @CTVVancouver @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/wcRGP7odY9 — Matt Heisler (@MatHeisler) June 10, 2023

According to Twitter users, the fire started in a condo building that was under construction.

Huge fire in Maple Ridge tonight. Condo building Edge on Edge 2 under construction along with multiple houses around it. Hope everyone is okay! #fire #mapleridge @GlobalBC @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/bR4u5WquSM — Toedrag Andy (@Toe_Drag_Andy4) June 10, 2023

Daily Hive has reached out to Maple Ridge Fire & Rescue and will update this story.

More to come…