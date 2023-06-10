News

Massive fire in Maple Ridge visible from blocks away (VIDEO)

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Jun 10 2023, 2:35 pm
Massive fire in Maple Ridge visible from blocks away (VIDEO)
@MatHeisler/Twitter | @toe_drag_andy4/Twitter

Residents have been sharing alarming footage of a massive fire in Maple Ridge’s downtown area that started late Friday night.

Videos and photos online show huge flames that turned the evening sky a bright orange.

In a tweet, the City of Maple Ridge stated, “Fire Crews responded to [a] large fire last night at Brown Avenue and Edge Street. The fire is under control — crews remain on scene.”

Online, people warned others to avoid the area.

According to one Twitter user, the fire was visible from blocks away and shot embers into the sky.

According to Twitter users, the fire started in a condo building that was under construction.

Daily Hive has reached out to Maple Ridge Fire & Rescue and will update this story.

More to come…

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.