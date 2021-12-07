BC health officials announce 326 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

BC health officials announced 326 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 220,856.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 2,814 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 242 individuals are currently in hospital, 82 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 92 new cases, 930 total active cases

92 new cases, 930 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 53 new cases, 471 total active cases

53 new cases, 471 total active cases Interior Health: 88 new cases, 561 total active cases

88 new cases, 561 total active cases Northern Health: 22 new cases, 261 total active cases

22 new cases, 261 total active cases Island Health: 71 new cases, 591 total active cases

71 new cases, 591 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, zero total active cases

There has been one COVID-19-related death in Northern Health over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,363 deaths in BC.

To date, 85.6% (4,267,612) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82% (4,088,609) have received their second dose.

From November 29 to December 5, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.7% of cases, and from November 22 to December 5, they accounted for 63.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (November 29 to December 5) – Total 2,423



Not vaccinated: 1,326 (54.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 97 (4%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,000 (41.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 22 to December 5) – Total 182



Not vaccinated: 108 (59.3%)

Partially vaccinated: 7 (3.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 67 (36.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 29 to December 5)

Not vaccinated: 170.9

Partially vaccinated: 46.8

Fully vaccinated: 22.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 22 to December 5)