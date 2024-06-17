Cobs Bread is hiring in Vancouver and you can rake in the dough

If you like bread, yeasty treats, and dough (money), Cobs Bread has some jobs available in Vancouver, and many pay well.

Some jobs not only pay well but could also challenge successful applicants creatively.

Entry-level jobs pay above minimum wage, while some higher-end positions pay as much as $90,000 per year, depending on experience.

One of the most exciting things about the jobs Cobs Bread offers in Vancouver is the perks, including a complimentary self-serve kitchen and, of course, access to Cobs’ yummy products.

Great Place to Work named Cobs one of Canada’s top 50 places to work. Cobs has 150 locations across the country.

One of the more exciting positions available is the R&D bakery product developer role. The salary range is between $65,000 and $70,000. Successful applicants would work for the Cobs Innovation Team and at the retail test bakery. In this position, maybe you could be the one to come up with the next popular baking trend (perhaps the “crake,” a croissant cake?).

If you like baking, Cobs is hiring bakers. The entry-level position pays up to $22 per hour and doesn’t require a ton of experience.

The highest-paid role Cobs Bread is looking to fill in Vancouver is for a commercial finance manager, which pays up to $90,000 per year. Cobs has also listed a position for a marketing manager, which is a hybrid role that pays up to $85,000 per year.

What are you waiting for? Go get that bread.