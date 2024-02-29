VentureJobs

Disney hiring for Vancouver jobs that come with magical salaries

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 29 2024, 11:12 pm
Disney hiring for Vancouver jobs that come with magical salaries
chrisdorney/Shutterstock

Disney, a company known for offering magical experiences, is hiring for some jobs in Vancouver, and the salaries are just as magical.

Positions are being offered by both Industrial Light & Magic and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Depending on experience, some positions offer as much as $175,000 per year.

Here are some of the most recent jobs Disney is offering for Vancouver applicants.

The highest-paying position is the staff production engineer. The salary range for the role is between $137,300 and $175,800. Applicants must be proficient with Python and Linux and have experience developing with Elixir or similar languages.

Disney is also looking for a senior production manager, and the job pays up to $156,800. It expects the same qualifications as the staff production engineer position.

If you’re a student currently in school for animation, you might want to look at the environment modelling intern position, which pays up to $25 per hour. To apply, you must either be enrolled at an accredited university or within six months of graduation.

As mentioned, many of these jobs are offered by Industrial Light & Magic, whose Vancouver studio will soon be relocated to The Stack office tower downtown. Disney also has an office in Yaletown.

For a complete list of all the jobs being offered by Disney in Vancouver, click here.

With files from Kenneth Chan

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Venture
+ Jobs
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop