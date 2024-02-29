Disney hiring for Vancouver jobs that come with magical salaries

Disney, a company known for offering magical experiences, is hiring for some jobs in Vancouver, and the salaries are just as magical.

Positions are being offered by both Industrial Light & Magic and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Depending on experience, some positions offer as much as $175,000 per year.

Here are some of the most recent jobs Disney is offering for Vancouver applicants.

The highest-paying position is the staff production engineer. The salary range for the role is between $137,300 and $175,800. Applicants must be proficient with Python and Linux and have experience developing with Elixir or similar languages.

Disney is also looking for a senior production manager, and the job pays up to $156,800. It expects the same qualifications as the staff production engineer position.

If you’re a student currently in school for animation, you might want to look at the environment modelling intern position, which pays up to $25 per hour. To apply, you must either be enrolled at an accredited university or within six months of graduation.

As mentioned, many of these jobs are offered by Industrial Light & Magic, whose Vancouver studio will soon be relocated to The Stack office tower downtown. Disney also has an office in Yaletown.

For a complete list of all the jobs being offered by Disney in Vancouver, click here.

With files from Kenneth Chan