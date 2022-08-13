NewsCanadaCrime

A high-risk sex offender is now wanted across Canada

DH Toronto Staff
Aug 13 2022, 6:53 pm
A high-risk sex offender is now wanted across Canada
Tony Okanase/Vancouver Police | Margarita Young/Shutterstock

After he failed to report to a B.C. halfway house, Vancouver Police have announced that a high-risk sex offender on the loose is “now wanted Canada-wide.”

According to a police statement, Tony Okanase, 39, was released from Mountain Institution in Agassiz on the morning of August 12 after being granted statutory release.

However, after reporting to a halfway house in Vancouver, Okanase checked out and “hasn’t been seen or heard from since.”

Police say that he is “a high risk to the public” and has a history of violent sexual offences against strangers since 2003.

Okanase is described as six feet tall and 190 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He also has several tattoos: a maple leaf and stars and stripes on his right forearm, a bear paw on his chest, and symbols on his neck. The last time he was seen, he had been wearing a black shirt, grey and green cargo shorts, and black shoes with white soles.

Police are asking anyone with information on Okanase’s location to call 911 immediately.

