A high-risk sex offender will be living in Vancouver: police warn 

Nikitha Martins
Apr 18 2024, 8:48 pm
Photo of Scott Mackay. (VPD)

A man who is serving a life sentence for convictions of sexual assault, forcible confinement, and second-degree murder will be living in Vancouver, according to police. 

Scott Mackay is currently on day parole, so police are warning the public about the 61-year-old. 

Police add that the high-risk sex offender “poses a significant risk to women in the community, including sex workers.”

Mackay is described as a 5’10” tall man with a slim build, short grey hair, and hazel-coloured eyes.

While he is living in the Vancouver area, police said there are several conditions he must follow. 

The conditions include:

  • he cannot consume, purchase, or possess alcohol;
  • he cannot consume, purchase or possess drugs, other than prescribed medication;
  • he must report all contacts with females to his parole supervisor;
  • he cannot purchase, acquire, possess, or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media;
  • he will have a 10 pm curfew;
  • he cannot own or operate a vehicle except in emergency situations that is approved by his parole supervisor; and
  • he cannot be in the presence of sex workers.

Anyone who witnesses Mackay violating any of the listed conditions is asked to call 9-1-1.

