7 hidden spots to soak up the sun in Delta this spring

Outside the hustle and bustle of Vancouver, Delta is a quaint suburb that’s known for its water views, lush forests, and beautiful homes.

It may seem like a sleepy little town at first glance, but these hidden gems are guaranteed to give you something fun to do on a day exploring the area.

There are actually three communities in Delta, including North Delta, Ladner, and Tsawwassen. It’s surrounded by water on three sides, which makes the area geographically unique and incredibly beautiful on a bright and sunny day.

Here are some super spots for soaking up the springtime sun in the city.

George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Miller (@h_miller33)

By far one of the most enjoyable family-friendly activities in the city, this sanctuary is frequently full of beautiful birds. Buy some seed and enjoy feeding them by hand while you roam the landscaped grounds. Staff know a lot about birds, so if you have any questions, ask!

Address: 5191 Robertson Road, Delta

Centennial Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Wedding Photographer (@albaphotography.sarah)

Forget the busy beaches of Vancouver. Delta’s beaches are usually sparsely populated but absolutely breathtaking. The beach here is sandy, but there’s plenty of grass for running about should you choose to bring a pet or loved one along. Skip the better-known Crescent Beach if you want some quiet time to recharge by the water and check out this spot in Boundary Bay Regional Park, which is also splendid for soaking up sun.

Address: 570 Boundary Bay Road, Delta

Burns Bog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burns Bog Conservation Society (@burns_bog)

An ecological wonder, Burns Bog is not only a pleasure to visit, but incredibly important to the plants and animals living there. If you’re interested in learning about the land and what makes it so special, consider booking an educational tour. If not, simply enjoy the weather while you stroll among the trees.

Address: 10388 Nordel Crescent, Delta

Fred Gingell Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jodie (@lifeofyodie)

There are tons of parks in Delta thanks to all the plants that grow there. Take advantage of the situation and bring a picnic blanket to Fred Gingell Park for cool place to hang out on a warm day. It’s not very well-known, and there are a lot of stairs to take before you get to the waves, but its pebbly shores are blissfully serene. Pack snacks and beverages before you go to make sure you’re staying hydrated while you’re relaxing in the rays.

Address: 253 English Bluff Road, Delta

Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gladys (@ngladysb)

What could be better than unwinding in the sun and watching ships coast in and out of the harbour on a nice day? You don’t have to be heading out of the city to enjoy this area, which is conveniently surrounded by little stores intended for travellers. The drive in is especially pretty. If you can wait for sunset by the causeway, it’s a real sight to see.

Address: 1 Ferry Causeway, Delta

Watershed Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nachattar aka Nash (@nashandkash)

Going here after dark is not recommended, but during the daytime the area colloquially referred to as “the watershed” is amazing for walking, hiking, and biking. It’s huge and dense, so if you want a break from everything, it’s a lovely spot. Bring bug spray and practice extra animal safety while you’re adventuring. Pets love it!

Address: 11600 Kittson Parkway, Delta

Boundary Bay Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELIZCF18 (@elizcf18)

Spectators have to stay at a respectful distance, but if you’re looking for a place to watch planes take off and touch down for hours, this tiny airport is the place to be. It’s best for drivers who don’t mind parking it and hanging out near their vehicle on a day off. There’s something calming about being there on a slow, sunny day. Sit back and daydream about your next vacation.

Address: 7800 Alpha Way, Delta

Want more things to do in Delta? Check out the city’s tourism website.