Written for Daily Hive by the team at Paddle BC, the guide to the province’s best paddling experiences for all levels.

In BC, we’re fortunate to be surrounded by some of the world’s most stunning natural beauty. What better way to take it all in than from the peaceful vantage point of a paddleboard, raft, kayak, or canoe? With over 25,000 kilometres of ocean coastline and more than 20,000 lakes, the opportunities for exploration in the province are endless.

Whether you’re looking for a tranquil paddle in calm waters or a thrilling ride on rapids this season, we’ve got you covered.

Here are five hidden gems in and around BC’s Lower Mainland, each offering a unique experience, from serene day trips to exciting week-long road trips.

Trust us, these are places you’ll want to add to your summer bucket list!

Powell Forest Canoe Route, Sunshine Coast

There’s a good chance you’ve heard of the Bowron Lakes Canoe Circuit in the interior of British Columbia, but did you know there’s an equally spectacular freshwater adventure to be had north of Vancouver? The appropriately named Sunshine Coast is only a 40-minute ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver, but it’s another world complete with stunning rainforests, quaint coastal communities, and many uncrowded lakes.

The Powell Forest Canoe Route starts near Powell River and encompasses eight such lakes. It’s 57 kilometres long and involves five portages, many of which are through old-growth forests. Paddlers usually take five days to complete the loop, but those short on time can forgo some of the lookouts or do an easy out-and-back on Powell Lake.

Howe Sound, Squamish

For those ready to turn a regular summer day into an epic visual feast, Howe Sound is your go-to destination for an unforgettable saltwater paddleboarding experience. And the easiest way to access it is from the natural playground of Squamish, a quick, scenic drive from Vancouver.

Renowned for its pristine coastal front, sea life, and views of towering granite cliffs, Howe Sound is an excellent place for beginners to try paddleboarding for the first time and for experts to train and explore. One such expert is Norm Hann, whose company has been offering courses and guiding the waters here and along the BC coastline for over a decade. Book a tour, and you’ll Improve your paddling skills while spotting sea otters and bald eagles along the way.

Nahatlatch River, Hope

Did you know the Nahatlatch River near the quaint community of Hope is the site of one of Canada’s only whitewater rafting resorts? Located a 2.5-hour drive from Vancouver, the Reo Rafting Resort offers a plethora of guided activities, from canyon hiking and outdoor yoga to scenic float trips and adventurous whitewater rafting days.

When you’re not paddling or hiking with the resort’s guides, you can relax in your glamping tent on the water’s edge, lounge on the private beach, hang in the hammock garden or enjoy a steamy hot tub — all while surrounded by awe-inspiring vistas and untouched wilderness.

Nanoose Bay, Nanaimo

Kayak fishing is one of the fastest-growing paddlesports in North America, and British Columbia offers some of the best opportunities on the continent to land fresh and saltwater species. An excellent place to catch the latter is off the coast of Nanaimo, a 1.5-hour ferry ride from North Vancouver.

Depending on the season, there are five varieties of salmon to go after here, as well as delicious lingcod and sea bass. Nanoose Bay, located just north of Nanaimo, is also the site of the Nanoose Bay Recreational Shellfish Reserve, where you can pry fresh Pacific oysters right off the rocks. Coastal Expression offers tours, instruction, and rentals for those keen to paddle the beautiful waters near Nanaimo.

Southern Gulf Islands

The Southern Gulf Islands are located in the Salish Sea near the southeast corner of Vancouver Island and can be accessed via ferry from the Tsawwassen terminal, just south of Vancouver. The islands of Galiano, Mayne, Pender, and Saltspring are all serviced via one ferry run, and there are various companies on most of the islands that offer rentals, tours, and instruction.

One of the best ways to tour the coastal areas here is via sea kayak because they’re streamlined, fast, and easy to maneuver into small bays and coves. Pender Island Kayak Adventures is a family-owned company that has been taking guests on excursions of the surrounding waters since 2004. Once your day is done on the water with them, they’ll happily take you on a tour of their local disc golf course.

Are you going to check out these spots? Let us know in the comments below.