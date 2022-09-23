Hidden camera discovered in a Tim Hortons bathroom (PHOTOS)

A woman in Canada is sharing a disturbing incident of someone allegedly recording women and children in a public bathroom at a Tim Hortons restaurant.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, September 22, Facebook user Emily Hasler shared a post that she called “a warning to all women.”

According to Hasler, her sister discovered a cell phone hidden in a Tim Hortons bathroom in the east end of Hamilton.

“A disgusting human being set this phone up in a pile of garbage with a small hole for the camera and a cut-up coffee cup as a stand. The phone was attached to a battery pack with the intention to film for a significant amount of time,” she wrote.

“Please check in public bathrooms, change rooms, anywhere where you’re in a vulnerable state. These are places where you should expect complete privacy but unfortunately that may not always be the case,” she said.

Hasler said that police were investigating the incident.

Daily Hive has reached out to the photo poster, Hamilton Police, and Tim Hortons for more information and will update this story.

In the comments on the original post, users chimed.

“Same thing happened three weeks ago at east gate mall!!! they didn’t call the cops either how disgusting,” wrote one commenter.

“Thank you for posting this!! Whey to go!! They’ll catch that creep for sure,” wrote another.

More to come…