"She was one of my favourite people in the world": PM on Queen Elizabeth II's death

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made a statement about the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Canada’s head of state.

The Royal Family tweeted this afternoon that the Queen had died peacefully at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

She was 96 years old.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Earlier on Thursday morning, the prime minister shared words of concern for the Queen’s deteriorating health.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time,” he tweeted. “We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.”

My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

The death of the Her Majesty occurred just hours later, prompting another statement.

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

“It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Trudeau wrote. “She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

In a subsequent tweet, the prime minister said Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, warmth, and compassion, once again adding that Canada’s thoughts are with the Royal Family during the loss.

As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

The prime minister had a live press conference in Vancouver which was slated to begin at 9:30 am PST but was majorly delayed. Speculators expected him to talk about the youth dental plan, GST credits, and housing benefits.

Immediately after the announcement of the Queen’s death, the title of the livestream was changed to “Starting soon: PM Justin Trudeau expected to comment on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Here’s everything he said: