Dr. Bonnie Henry to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to address media at a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

They’re scheduled to begin speaking at 1:30 pm, and the news conference will be livestreamed from the province’s YouTube channel.

This latest update comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations have surged past 1,000 during the latest Omicron wave.

Access to PCR testing is still limited, and the government has only distributed take-home rapid tests to certain sectors such as child-care. The true number of infections in the province hasn’t been reflected in daily case counts since late December, when the highly transmissible Omicron variant became dominant.

At the same time, protesters across the country spoke out against vaccine mandates during a so-called “Freedom Convoy” driving demonstration that arrived in Ottawa. Local demonstrators supporting the cause also took to Metro Vancouver the streets Saturday.

BC has gradually lifted some restrictions, and allowed gyms to open with capacity limits on January 20. At an earlier update, Henry confirmed the province’s vaccine passport would remain in place until at least June.