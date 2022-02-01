On January 31, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that his province would abandon proof of vaccination requirements by February 28.

Since October 2021, Saskatchewanians have been required to show proof of receiving two vaccine doses or show a negative COVID-19 test to enter bars, restaurants, theatres, and other businesses.

On Monday evening, Moe shared a portion of his press conference on Twitter after addressing citizens’ “desire for a return to normal.”

Our MLAs, including myself, have been hearing from residents about their desire for a return to normal. After more than 2 yrs of following the measures and doing your part by getting vaccinated, our gov’t is looking closely at how we can do that in the weeks ahead here in SK. pic.twitter.com/0jsObk9LNd — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 1, 2022

The Premier also referenced a recent Angus Reid poll that asked citizens from each province if they agreed with the following statement: “it’s time to end restrictions and let people self-isolate if they’re at risk.”

There are strong opinions on both sides of this issue, but neither side is a “small, fringe minority” with “unacceptable views.” pic.twitter.com/KM4aCkcjuZ — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) January 31, 2022

According to the results, 62% of Saskatchewan residents, the highest of all the provinces, agreed that it was time to end restrictions. “There are strong opinions on both sides of this issue, but neither side is a ‘small, fringe minority’ with ‘unacceptable views,'” tweeted Moe.

The same poll showed that 54% of Canadians felt it was time to end restrictions.

According to The Government of Saskatchewan, there are 363 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the province as of Monday.

As of today, there are 363 individuals in Saskatchewan hospitals. 118 are acute care admissions due to COVID-19 (up 2 from yesterday) and 165 are incidental acute care admissions (up 6 from yesterday) who were not admitted for COVID-19 but subsequently tested positive. pic.twitter.com/eh7Zujkdey — Government of Saskatchewan (@SKGov) January 31, 2022

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made a similar announcement last week, saying he is “hopeful” and “confident” that the province’s version of a vaccine passport program will be gone by the end of March.

“I did say when we brought in the proof of vaccination program back in early September that I did not foresee it going past the first quarter of 2022. That would be the end of March,” Kenney said.

With files from Daily Hive’s Laine Mitchell