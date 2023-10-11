NewsTransportationCrimeUrbanized

16-year-old arrested after fire started in a BC Ferries vessel bathroom

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 11 2023, 6:49 pm
16-year-old arrested after fire started in a BC Ferries vessel bathroom
Province of BC/Flickr

RCMP has arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a fire that was started on board a BC Ferries vessel inside a bathroom.

The vessel in question was docked at the time the fire was started, and the exact damage that was caused is still under investigation.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said the incident occurred on October 10 after 8:30 pm. RCMP was notified by BC Ferries that someone started a fire inside the washroom of the vessel that was docked at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal in Victoria, BC.

After police boarded the vessel, they arrested and escorted the youth off without further incident.

“The youth was later released and is set to appear in court at a later date,” said Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for BC RCMP.

“The extent of the damage remains under investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed or may have more information about the incident is being asked to contact Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

BC Ferries also addressed the fire via a service notice.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Crime
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop