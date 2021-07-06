Helijet offering discounted flights, free rides for kids 12 and under

More helicopters flying local commuter and leisure routes will be flying over BC skies this summer.

With travel restrictions easing, Helijet has announced more scheduled flights, along with new discounts to bring back travellers, including those with families.

Throughout this summer, there will be 75% more flights, and more convenient departure times.

All seats from now through Labour Day (September 6, 2021) are also 25% off, and adults can once again bring a child 12 years old and under for free on any of the flights between Vancouver, Victoria, and Nanaimo.

Following Transport Canada’s regulations, all passengers are required to wear a mask from check-in to arrival at the destination, and there will be health checks prior to boarding.

Passengers will also be able to enjoy a snack with afternoon beer and wine service at Helijet’s licensed outdoor patio areas at all heliport locations.

Their heliport locations in Metro Vancouver are located east of Waterfront Station’s SeaBus terminal in downtown Vancouver and at the South Terminal for Vancouver International Airport, while the Victoria heliport is on the inner harbour, and the Nanaimo heliport is just on the edge of downtown on the waterfront.

The Helijet flight from downtown Vancouver to Victoria Inner Harbour is 35 minutes each way. As of this week, a one-way flight starts at $179.00, not including taxes.

Depending on the aircraft model, their fleet accommodates up to 12 passengers.

Helijet reduced its passenger services last year amidst the height of the pandemic, but it continued providing cargo services and provided free flights to frontline healthcare workers. One of its competitors, float plane operator Harbour Air, temporarily suspended its services briefly.