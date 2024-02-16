Helicopter work to close roads in downtown Vancouver this weekend

Several roads in Vancouver’s downtown core will be closed this weekend while a helicopter transports equipment above.

The City of Vancouver says the closures will centre around Dunsmuir and Granville streets, and work is expected to be completed on Saturday but it may extend into Sunday.

Buses that usually take Granville Street will be rerouted to Seymour Street after they come off the Granville Bridge, and Granville Street will be completely closed to traffic north of Georgia Street.

Intersections along Granville Street will also be intermittently closed as the helicopter flies above — these include Granville at Dunsmuir, West Pender, West Hastings, and West Cordova.

The helicopter will be transporting industrial-sized cooling tower units and other materials for an air conditioning system to and from the roof of a building at 609 Granville Street.

Work will begin at 8 am on February 17 and is expected to wrap up by 4:30 pm, but additional flights may need to happen on Sunday.

True Course Solutions, on behalf of Vancouver Island Helicopters, expects to complete 15 flights to and from the building in total. Each flight will take 10 to 15 minutes, and the cargo could weigh up to 2,500 kilograms.

SkyTrain service will not be impacted.