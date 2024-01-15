Metro Vancouver could see heavy snow, freezing rain starting Tuesday

Heavy snow and freezing rain are apparently on the way for parts of BC’s South Coast, according to a new weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on Sunday.

In the statement, ECCC is warning parts of the Lower Mainland could be in for potentially heavy snow, starting on Tuesday evening.

The moisture in this system is expected to mix with the arctic air we’ve already been experiencing, which will bring “a messy mix of rain, freezing rain and snow.”

“Following the snow, parts of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland could see a prolonged period of freezing rain or ice pellets overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning,” reads the statement.

It doesn’t appear the wintery weather will stick around too long, with rain expected to begin by Wednesday afternoon. Although, ECCC warns the timing of this transition is still uncertain.

Commuters could be in for more chaos

Last week, snow came down in some areas of Metro Vancouver, which caused an absolute nightmare of a commute for many drivers and bus passengers.

At one point, Highway 91 was partially shutdown due to an incident involving more than a dozen vehicles.

There were also countless videos of vehicles spinning and crashing in the slippery conditions.

Some desperate drivers did anything they could do gain traction — one video on TikTok captured drivers laying down what appeared to be towels on the road to help a car gain traction to make it out of a snowy street pileup.

Buses were going nowhere fast as the Metro Vancouver’s transit vehicles came to a halt due to slippery roads.

If you’ve been wondering, summer is just 158 days away.

With files from Daily Hive Staff