"Significant" heat wave starts today in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

A significant heat wave is expected to hit Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley starting today.

A heat warning, issued by Environment Canada, is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver:

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

The increase in temperature is due to a strong ridge of high pressure. It’s expected to last from Wednesday until Sunday morning, with the hottest days of the stretch being Thursday and Friday.

“The duration of this heat wave is expected to last at least three days and little relief is expected at night with elevated overnight temperatures,” Environment Canada warns. “These hotter than normal temperatures will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

In Metro Vancouver, daytime temperatures are expected to reach anywhere from 29°C to 38°C, although it could feel even warmer due to humidity. Overnight lows are expected to be between 16°C and 20°C.

Individuals affected by the heat are reminded to drink plenty of water, even before they feel thirsty. Be sure to check on vulnerable populations, including older family, friends, and neighbours.