BC health officials announce 395 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 395 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 153,313.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 3,284 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 71 individuals are currently hospitalized, 23 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 100 new cases, 619 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 61 new cases, 430 total active cases

Interior Health: 187 new cases, 1,893 total active cases

Northern Health: 15 new cases, 111 total active cases

Island Health: 31 new cases, 218 total active cases

Outside of Canada: One new case, 13 total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,777 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 82.1% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 7,070,897 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

148,215 people who tested positive have now recovered.