Heat Vault, NFS opening new storefront location in downtown Vancouver

Oct 1 2021, 1:42 pm
Heat Vault and NFS (Not For Sale) will be opening a new storefront location in Vancouver.

One of Vancouver’s staples in the sneaker and streetwear scene will be opening a new storefront location.

Heat Vault and NFS will be opening in Gastown at 486 West Cordova, a few steps away from their original brick-and-mortar location on Water Street.

The store offers patrons the ability to buy, sell, and trade for coveted sneakers, streetwear collaborations, designer toys, and collectibles.

Heat Vault and NFS will open a new storefront location in Gastown.

Expect products from brands like Jordan, Nike, Yeezy, Supreme, Off-White, [email protected], and Kaws, to name a few. They also carry plenty of sneaker and apparel collaborations involving hip-hop icon Travis Scott.

And while many details are being kept under wraps, a representative from Heat Vault and NFS tells Daily Hive that the new store will be approximately 800-sq-ft and feature a revamped shoe wall.

The new location is expected to hold a soft opening in the near future. For more details on the grand opening and an upcoming giveaway, keep an eye on Heat Vault and NFS Gastown on Instagram.

Heat Vault and NFS Gastown

Address: 486 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

