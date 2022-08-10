As mid-August is set to heat up again following a few cool days this week, a new report is showing the sombre toll the last heatwave took on British Columbians.

The BC Coroners Service says 16 people died as a result of the heat between July 26 and August 3, with the majority of deaths in people ages 70+. The worst day for deaths was July 29.

Humidex values during that week reached 43˚C inland, and Vancouver saw temperatures get hotter than they were in Los Angeles.

However, it wasn’t only seniors who died as a result of the heat. Two people in their 40s also died, as did two people in their 50s. The service did not provide further details into their medical histories.

Half of those who died during that week lived in the Fraser Health region which includes Surrey, Burnaby, New Westminster, and Chilliwack.

Along with sweltering temperatures, Environment and Climate Change Canada had also issued air quality advisories for much of Metro Vancouver due to a high concentration of ground-level ozone.

It comes more than a year after 619 British Columbians died as a result of the record-breaking heat dome, which led to an inquest and a change to BC’s emergency alert system.

Cool-down not here for long

While Vancouver is set to be relatively cool for the next few days, and could also see a rare summer storm, the seven-day forecast shows a different picture.

Starting Monday, temperatures are expected to creep back into “bikini weather” with highs above the mid-20s. By Wednesday, the Weather Network forecasts Vancouverites may see highs of 30˚C, which is great for beachgoers but can be dangerous for high-risk people such as seniors and those in poor health.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is showing more modest forecast for the days ahead and has not issued any weather warnings at this time for the heat.

With files from Amir Ali