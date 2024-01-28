"Do the math": People are mad that transit isn't an essential service in BC

Earlier this week, Daily Hive posed a critical question to Vancouverites: Should Metro Vancouver public transit be declared an essential service?

After strikes at the beginning of the week severely impacted thousands of people who rely on the transit system, an online petition was made calling for public transit buses to be designated as an essential service.

It amassed over 2,000 signatures.

It looks like lots of locals feel pretty strongly that public transit should be an essential service in BC. But it wasn’t just the people who signed the petition that thought that. People flooded Daily Hive’s post on X with their opinions on the matter.

In response to the question, one user wrote, “100% it should be.”

100% it should be. They keep pushing people to use transit and then screw the ones that do by holding them hostage by a strike. — Lisa K (@northvanlisa) January 26, 2024

Others agreed, sharing posts about how many different groups rely on the public transit system in Metro Vancouver.

The elderly, people with disabilities, students use it. Do the math. — Jason Lee (@mrbrightside148) January 26, 2024

Some people took the opportunity to criticize those who hold the power to make the decision.

100% people making 6 figures should not be allow to hold hostage working people that depend on transit to get to work — adrie (@adrieonline13) January 26, 2024

Do you think public transit should be an essential service in BC? Let us know in the comments below.

With files from Kenneth Chan.