"Do the math": People are mad that transit isn't an essential service in BC

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Jan 28 2024, 12:52 am
"Do the math": People are mad that transit isn't an essential service in BC
Buses parked at TransLink's Burnaby Transit Centre bus depot. (Daniel Chai/Daily Hive)

Earlier this week, Daily Hive posed a critical question to Vancouverites: Should Metro Vancouver public transit be declared an essential service?

After strikes at the beginning of the week severely impacted thousands of people who rely on the transit system, an online petition was made calling for public transit buses to be designated as an essential service.

It amassed over 2,000 signatures.

It looks like lots of locals feel pretty strongly that public transit should be an essential service in BC. But it wasn’t just the people who signed the petition that thought that. People flooded Daily Hive’s post on X with their opinions on the matter.

In response to the question, one user wrote, “100% it should be.”

Others agreed, sharing posts about how many different groups rely on the public transit system in Metro Vancouver.

Some people took the opportunity to criticize those who hold the power to make the decision.

Do you think public transit should be an essential service in BC? Let us know in the comments below.

With files from Kenneth Chan.

