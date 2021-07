The recalls were issued on July 23 after undeclared impurities were detected in the products.

Dollarama’s MediCare Foaming Hand Sanitizer may contain elevated levels of acetaldehyde, Health Canada said. Its label is also missing information for vulnerable populations.

The recalled lots have expiry dates of October, November, and December 2023.

Literies Universelles Paga Inc.’s Pur-Vie sanitizer is also affected by the recall. The product contains benzene at elevated levels. The affected lot expires in November 2022.