Amazon Prime Day has been cancelled in Canada this year

Canadians are not getting an Amazon Prime Day this year.

Technology news site iPhone in Canada reports that Amazon has cancelled the 2021 iteration of Prime Day in Canada.

In an update on its Seller Central site, the company explained that the decision was made due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on the impact of COVID-19 in Canada and the importance we place on protecting the health and safety of our employees, we will not hold Prime Day in Canada this year,” the statement reads.

Amazon previously announced that the annual two-day sale would be postponed in Canada.

Three of Amazon’s Ontario-based fulfillment centres were ordered to partially close in May after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.

In March, Ontario’s Ministry of Labour opened investigations into five Toronto-area Amazon warehouses due to COVID-19 and other workplace safety-related concerns.

Usually held in July, 2020’s Amazon Prime Day was delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily Hive has reached out to Amazon and will update this story accordingly.