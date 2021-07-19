Canada easing border measures for fully vaccinated Americans

The federal government has announced plans to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions at Canada’s borders for Americans.

On Monday, officials said that, as of 12:01 am on August 9, fully vaccinated Americans will be permitted to enter Canada for discretionary travel.

“Thanks to the incredible progress that Canadians have made in our fight against the pandemic, we are now able to take the next step in Canada’s gradual reopening of the border,” said Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship.

“We look forward to welcoming fully vaccinated Americans shortly.”

Immunized American citizens and US permanent residents that live in the States will be allowed entry, as long as it has been 14 days since their vaccination.

They will be exempt from Canada’s two-week quarantine measure as well.

To date, Health Canada has approved four vaccines for use against COVID-19: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.

Unvaccinated Americans will continue to be barred from entering the country.

Travellers will be required to electronically submit proof of their vaccination into the ArriveCAN app prior to their arrival.

A negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure for Canada will be required. But, unless they are randomly selected, they will not need to undergo a test upon arrival.

A quarantine plan is required as well, should it be decided at the border that they do not meet the measures in place to be exempt from quarantine.

Unvaccinated dependent youth and children under the age of 12—for whom there are no approved vaccines—will be allowed to visit Canada if they are accompanied by a vaccinated parent, step-parent, guardian, or tutor.

They must avoid group settings, such as day camps, for the first 14 days of their visit, and will be subject to a COVID-19 test upon arrival and on day eight of their trip.

At this time, the US has not reopened its land border to Canadians for discretionary travel.

Canada’s international borders have been closed to tourists and visitors since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020.

“The Government of Canada recognizes that people have been anxiously awaiting a reopening of the border to the world,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

“Today’s announcement is another big step in our approach to easing border measures, which is guided by facts, scientific evidence and the advice of our public health experts.”