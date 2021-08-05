More than 413K dehumidifiers recalled over fire, burn hazards

Health Canada is recalling more than 400,000 dehumidifiers nationwide because they can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall was issued on August 4 and involved various AeonAir, Danby, and De’Longhi brand dehumidifiers.

Consumers should immediately stop using and unplug any dehumidifiers covered by the recall. The manufacturer, New Widetech Industries, can be contacted for a refund.

Up to 413,915 units of the recalled dehumidifiers were sold in Canada between 2009 and 2017. More than 2 million units were sold in the US, and over 25,000 were sold in Mexico.

As of July 14, New Widetech Industries had received two reports of incidents in Canada that resulted in fire or smoke damage to property. No injuries have been reported to date.

There have been 107 reports of damaged property in the US. No incidents have been reported in Mexico.

Images of the recalled dehumidifiers can be found within Health Canada’s recall. Affected model numbers, UPCs, and serial numbers can be found on New Widetech’s website.