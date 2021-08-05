More than 150 flights with COVID-19 exposure passed through BC airports in July

More than 150 flights with a case of COVID-19 on board passed through British Columbia’s airports last month.

According to BC CDC’s list of public exposures, 97 domestic flights were flagged for COVID-19 exposure between July 1 and 31.

Over the same time period, 56 international flights carried a passenger who later tested positive for the virus.

More flights may be added to the BC CDC’s list in the coming days as passengers who travelled near the end of July develop symptoms and undergo testing.

BC health officials stopped discouraging recreational travel within Canada when the province entered Step 3 of its restart plan on July 1.

On July 5, federal officials eased border measures for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents, including excusing them from a 14-day quarantine.

The exemption will be extended to fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on August 9 and all immunized international travellers on September 7.

COVID-19 cases have been rising across BC in recent weeks, spurred largely by the more contagious Delta variant.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, has said that the country is starting a Delta-driven fourth wave.