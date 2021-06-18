Health Canada issues cat food recall over salmonella contamination

Health Canada is recalling a brand of cat food after determining it may be contaminated with salmonella, potentially causing both pets and people to fall ill.

The recall for Natural Balance Limited Ingredient Diets® Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food was issued on June 17.

Five and 10-pound bags are being recalled. Affected products have a “best if used by” date of March 10, 2022, and were sold from February to April of 2021.

“Consumers should immediately stop feeding any of the cat formula affected by this recall to cats and dispose of it immediately or return it to their retailer for a refund,” the recall reads.

A total of 378 units were sold in Canada. As of June 2, Natural Balance Pet Foods has not received any reports of illness, complaints, or injuries in Canada.

Cats that ingest the contaminated product are at risk of developing a salmonella infection. Symptoms may include vomiting, decreased appetite, fever, or excessive salivation.

If your pet has consumed the recalled cat food and is exhibiting the aforementioned symptoms, Health Canada advises calling your vet.

The health authority notes that some cats may not appear sick, but can spread salmonella to other animals and humans.

As well, salmonella can spread to people who handle the recalled cat food.

Those who don’t wash their hands after touching a surface that has been in contact with the food, or a cat that has eaten the food, are particularly at risk.

Symptoms in humans may include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, and eye irritation.

People exhibiting these symptoms after having contact with either the contaminated food or a cat that has eaten it should contact their healthcare provider.